Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. 51,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 182,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

