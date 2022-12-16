Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. 51,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 182,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gemini Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
