Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. 7,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $377.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

