Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.
Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. 7,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $377.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
