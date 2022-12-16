Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $377.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

