Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 424,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Gesher I Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. Gesher I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.