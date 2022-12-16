Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 875,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 461.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBNXF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GBNXF stock remained flat at $18.07 during trading on Friday. 98,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.13.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.