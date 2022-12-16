Gleason Group Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $156.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

