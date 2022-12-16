Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Gary Charles Tolman Purchases 92,000 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 92,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,030.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Charles Tolman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Gary Charles Tolman acquired 750 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $17,452.50.

On Thursday, November 17th, Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Gary Charles Tolman bought 333 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $8,158.50.

On Friday, November 11th, Gary Charles Tolman bought 666 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $16,370.28.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206. The company has a market capitalization of $343.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

