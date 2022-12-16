Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Cut by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.03.

GPN opened at $94.42 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 431.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

