Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $157.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as low as $93.82 and last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 5442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 117,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 115,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71,801 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 9.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

