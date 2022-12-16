Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $157.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as low as $93.82 and last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 5442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.03.
Insider Activity at Global Payments
In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Payments Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Featured Stories
