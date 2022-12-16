Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 616,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CLOU traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,764. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

