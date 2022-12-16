Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter.

