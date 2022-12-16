Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $72.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

