Gnosis One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $223.07 million and $3.24 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $86.14 or 0.00506112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

