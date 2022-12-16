GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 205.0% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 47,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 201.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

