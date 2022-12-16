Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,383,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.