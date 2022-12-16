Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 55,292.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9,203.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 113,017 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.