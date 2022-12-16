Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -309.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

