Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

