Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $664,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Insider Activity

Boeing Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $183.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

