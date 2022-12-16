Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 8.8 %

PARA opened at $17.66 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

