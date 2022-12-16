Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $234.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.24. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $185.72 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

