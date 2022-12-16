Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $212.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

