Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Down 2.8 %

CSX stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.