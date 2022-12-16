Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.7% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $835.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $893.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.51. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 155.51 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

