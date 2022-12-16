Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average is $178.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

