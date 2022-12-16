Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 388,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.8% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,099,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 833,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 775.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 629,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 35.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 225,906 shares during the period.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Price Performance

GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 5,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenlane Company Profile

GNLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Greenlane from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.