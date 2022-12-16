GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading 100% Higher

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 3,979,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 339,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

