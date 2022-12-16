Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Trading Down 9.1%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). Approximately 50,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 53,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Down 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.50. The firm has a market cap of £148.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.00.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Grit Real Estate Income Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

