Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $60,100.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 2,037,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,918. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several research firms recently commented on GO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

