Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.81. 4,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,079,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,564. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $137,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.