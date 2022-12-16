GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

GrowLife stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

