GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GrowLife Stock Performance
GrowLife stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $6.41.
GrowLife Company Profile
