Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Down 2.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $18.37. 3,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Grupo Bimbo Announces Dividend

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.