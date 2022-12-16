Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Down 2.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $18.37. 3,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.
Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.
