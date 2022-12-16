GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises 0.8% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 42.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GSK by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,470. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

