Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $63.13 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $115.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

