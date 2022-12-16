Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Ameresco makes up approximately 1.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

