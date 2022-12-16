Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 232.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 38.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

