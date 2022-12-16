Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $257.15 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

