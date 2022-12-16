Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AptarGroup by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATR opened at $107.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.
AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.
