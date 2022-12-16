Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 365 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.1 %

CNI stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

