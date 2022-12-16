Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

MMC stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

