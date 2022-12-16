Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.03 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,184,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

