Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,616. The firm has a market cap of $824.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.