HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.20.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.
