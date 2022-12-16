Head to Head Comparison: Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -25.86% -12.37% -10.60% Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paltalk and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paltalk currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Repay has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.77%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Repay.

1.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paltalk and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $13.27 million 1.08 $1.32 million ($0.32) -4.81 Repay $219.26 million 3.22 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -778.22

Paltalk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paltalk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repay beats Paltalk on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

