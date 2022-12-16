Head-To-Head Comparison: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and (NYSE:APT)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) and (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.97 million 7.93 -$12.74 million ($0.29) -2.63 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.93%.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -396.02% -21.89% -20.62% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

