Head-To-Head Review: United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

United Health Products has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Health Products alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -26.00 Inogen $358.00 million 1.31 -$6.33 million ($2.20) -9.29

This table compares United Health Products and Inogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Health Products and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inogen has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.58%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -1,621.87% Inogen -13.69% -11.02% -8.31%

Summary

Inogen beats United Health Products on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

(Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.