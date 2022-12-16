HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.