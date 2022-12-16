HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of HQY stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
