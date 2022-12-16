Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.8 %

ALB stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.08 and its 200 day moving average is $257.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

