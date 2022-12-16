Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

