Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $700,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,921 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $224.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

